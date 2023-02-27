Mayfair Witches season 2: Alexandra Daddario looks ahead

Want to know a little bit more about Mayfair Witches season 2? We know that the show is coming back for more, but let’s just say there are mysteries ahead.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, star Alexandra Daddario confirms that for the time being, there aren’t any scripts written for the next batch of episodes. However, she did do her best to tee up what else will be coming in this world:

…I know we’re gonna dive more into the Scottish beginnings, her ancestors’ beginnings and really get to explore a different world outside of New Orleans, which is very exciting. I think things just get turned up a notch, where you really get to see Rowan fully in this world. The first season is a lot of setting up where she is, who she is, and how she gets these powers. Now she fully knows who she is, so I think it can only get more chaotic from here.

Based on the end of season 1, clearly Rowan understands just how powerful she can be and finally has the ability to drive more of her own story. The great question, at least for those unfamiliar with the Anne Rice source material, is what she is going to be looking to do from here. What will some of her own plans be? Obviously, at least some of it is going to be exploring her roots.

One other thing to remember is that there’s at least a chance for some shared-universe stuff with this show and then also Interview with the Vampire, given that there were some teases about this well over a month ago. We don’t envision a full-on crossover, but there is room for something in here!

What are you the most excited to see right now when it comes to a Mayfair Witches season 2 over at AMC?

