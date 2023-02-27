Is Fantasy Island new tonight on Fox? Season 2 episode 8 news

Is Fantasy Island new tonight over on Fox? Within this article, we’ll of course dive into that, and also look to the future.

So where should we start off here? Well, let’s go ahead and share the bad news: There is no installment on the air tonight. We’re on a brief, one-week hiatus due largely to the presence of the Alert two-hour finale event. When the reimagining of the popular show comes back on March 6, it is going to be in an all-new timeslot at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

So what lies ahead here? Well, let’s just say that you’re going to see a big-name star in Marie Osmond appear during “Walk a Country Mile.”

Want to learn some more news all about it? Then go ahead and share the full Fantasy Island season 2 episode 8 synopsis:

A country music star with writer’s block, Shay, fantasizes about being anonymous so she can focus on finishing her next album. Her beleaguered assistant, Beau, is surprised when Roarke offers him a fantasy too. When their fantasies begin, Shay and Beau realize they’ve traded places: Shay is a complete unknown and Beau is the star. Javier learns something new about Helene’s life before her mother’s death in the all-new “Walk a Country Mile” time period premiere episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, March 6 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-208) (TV-14 L, S)

We hope that the later timeslot for the show is at least going to be largely effective when it comes to one simple thing: Working to get more viewers on board. The ratings for season 2 are not spectacular, but you can argue that the same was true about season 1 and it got another order. Who knows what Fox will decide? Nonetheless, it does feel pretty clear that the next few months are going to be pretty essential for the show’s future long-term.

