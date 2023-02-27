Is All American: Homecoming new tonight on The CW, Feb. 27?

Is All American: Homecoming new tonight on The CW? Given everything that has happened as of late within this world, of course you should want more!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to break the unfortunate news that we’re going to be waiting for a little while to see the cast and crew back. The next story is titled “Lose to Win,” and it is coming back on March 13 alongside the flagship show.

So what sort of stories are you going to be seeing throughout? Then go ahead and check out the full All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

STRENGTH – As Simone (Geffri Maya) and the Bringston tennis team travel to their tournament, prepared to dominate, an unexpected encounter puts them in danger. Simone, being a leader for her team, provides strength in a time of serious trouble. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) ponders his next move in one area of his life, while dealing with a new baseball rival that ends up proving useful. Meanwhile, Nathaniel (Rhoyle Ivy King) is presented with a challenge that she is unsure if she should accept, and Keisha (Netta Walker) works vigorously to appease her professor, which is met with grim consequences. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Charia Rose (#213). Original airdate 3/13/2023.

Just reading that alone should give you a sense of some concern for Simone. This is going to be one of her biggest tests as a leader as much as anything. This show, and really the franchise at large, have always done a good job of showing that there is more to being an athlete than just performance on the field. You have to be able to handle adversity in all forms. It’s not going to be easy on a number of occasions, and being prepared for that in advance is critically important.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 13 over on The CW?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments! After you do just that, come back — we do have more updates on the way. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







