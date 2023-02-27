Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, back with 450th episode?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Perhaps more now than at any other point, there is reason to be excited about what lies ahead.

After all, just consider the milestone that is right around the corner! We are gearing up for the 450th installment and it is airing tonight in the show’s standard timeslot. There is so much to be curious about here, whether it be the case of the week or how many Easter eggs we’re going to see put in throughout. While this is a huge achievement that very few shows have ever reached, it is important to note that the network hasn’t really been promoted it on-air as a milestone as much as they did for #400.

To get a few more specifics on the story ahead, we suggest that you check out the NCIS season 20 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Unusual Suspects” – NCIS investigates the death of a ride-share driver who was found after a car accident. Also, Parker’s dad, who is temporarily living with him, assists the team in their investigation, on the 450th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If nothing else, this episode will be a great chance to learn even more about Parker, and also see how his father further influences him. Fathers have been a big part of this show for several years — remember the impact that Gibbs’ father had on him. Or, remember that Mark Harmon’s character was a father figure to the rest of the team for a substantial period of time. This is a theme that the writers do like to hit home.

Rest assured that on the other side of this episode, there’s a lot of story left to come — also, we’re going to be getting a season 21! Isn’t it nice that this renewal is already out there?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

