Snowfall season 6 episode 3: Leon, Wanda, and Franklin’s role

As many of you may be aware at this point, we are going to be seeing Snowfall season 6 episode 3 arriving on FX this Wednesday. It goes without saying we’re excited for it!

After all, the characters of Leon and Wanda seem to be playing a big part in the story to come, and there is a heightened sense of importance with that right now. Just remember for a moment here that these two were MIA through the first two episodes, as they have been off in Africa.

So what are they bringing to the table with a potential return right now? We would say that perspective is at the top of the list more so than anything else. These are two people who have gone through most more than anything, and they each understand that people and relationships matter so much more than money or power.

Could they end up being brokers for peace back in Los Angeles? It’s a fascinating thing to consider, but we also have to sit here and realize that in all honesty, Jerome, Franklin, and Louie may be too far gone. The conflicts run so deep at the moment and there may not be a way that anyone can get through to them. Obviously, we do want to see Leon and Wanda make it through no matter what, largely because it is so important that someone in this world lives on to tell the tale. If we do end up losing some other characters, aren’t Leon and Wanda the perfect two to make it through?

We can’t forget through it all that Snowfall season 6 is a tragedy — that tinge of emotion is going to be here almost no matter what we see insofar as individual events go the rest of the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

