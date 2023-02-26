NCIS season 20 episode 15 spoilers: 450th episode sneak peeks!

Tomorrow night on NCIS season 20 episode 15, you’ll have a chance to see something you’ve been waiting for — the 450th episode! This is a huge milestone, and of course the sort of thing that is worthy of celebration in every way possible.

Without further ado, why not discuss some of the sneak peeks that are out there? If nothing else, they give us a general sense of what some of the stakes are going to be coming up.

First things first, let’s set the stage here when it comes to the story. The main subject at the center of this story is a ride-share driver who turns up dead, which of course forces the team to spring into action. However, the further that they dig into this, the more complicated things could seem with finger-pointing happening in all directions. Judging from the title for this episode being “Unusual Suspects,” it also does feel fair to say that there are going to be a few unexpected twists throughout that almost no one sees coming at the end of the day.

If there is one thing we are especially excited to see here, meanwhile, it is the presence of Parker’s dad, for better or worse, within this case. We know that this is going to be one of many sources of tension for Gary Cole’s character throughout. He’s got issues with him, issues with the case, and even issues with … plans? In one of the sneak previews for this episode (watch here), you’re going to learn that a certain plant is being kept in the morgue for the time being due to humidity levels. Because of this, Palmer finds himself in the oh-so-tricky position where he has to be the one to look after it — which apparently also involves giving it as many different positive vibes as possible.

In the end, let’s just say that this will be messy — but aren’t things almost always with cases on this show?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

