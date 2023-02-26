The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Ariel & Zach’s sauna date

For anyone out there excited to see The Bachelor episode 6 premiere on ABC in just over 24 hours, why not see a new sneak peek?

Moving into this story, the first thing to note here is rather simple: Zach Shallcross is going to be going on various dates with people again. We know that a positive test sidelined him during a part of what happened in London, but he will be getting back out there — and on a one-on-one date with Ariel.

We’re still hoping, for the record, that the show finds some way to make it up to Charity, who missed her one-on-one time in London. Yet, this particular sneak peek is all about Ariel and if you head over to the link here now, you can see her and Zach spending time together at a rather unusual sauna in Estonia. Things start off normal enough — or, that was the case before the two are visited by a pair of people who have completely disrobed. We’ve certainly seen different dates like this in the past, which are meant to unnerve or test the lead and one of their contestants along the way. Ariel and Zach have a good laugh at it but for now, it doesn’t seem like anything else major is happening.

Do we think that she’s going to get a rose at the end of all of this? Probably. The bigger question mark we have right now is concerning Greer, who had that extremely awkward moment with Zach on this past episode but still received a rose at the virtual ceremony. Is she going to be long for the show? The longer she goes without a solo date, the more uncomfortable she could be made to feel by the whole experience.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

