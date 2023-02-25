The Last of Us season 1 episode 7: Importance of Ellie, Riley

As we get prepared to see The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 over on HBO tomorrow night, we’re set for something totally different.

For those who are currently unaware, “Left Behind” is currently set to be a very different sort of installment for the hit drama. Rather than focus exclusively on Joel and Ellie, there is a chance you may not see Pedro Pascal at all! The story could shift into the past and on the relationship between Ellie and Riley, someone who was essential to her back in the quarantine zone.

So why are we getting this particular story right now? We could envision a lot of people wondering about that, especially when you consider the enormous, Joel-centric cliffhanger we were just left on at the end of episode 6. Why in the world did the show shift now to a different timeline?

In a way, the purpose of “Left Behind” will be showing how much Ellie knows about loss, but then also how much Joel means to her now. There aren’t many people she’s come to trust, and Riley was seemingly one. Joel may be the first person she’s had a close bond to ever since, and we do think that is what makes this present-day predicament so critical for her.

Granted, it’s hard to say too much more here without giving away spoilers from the game — just know that Riley is an important character with a fascinating story to tell. Also, she greatly informs the person Ellie is on several levels.

The hardest thing to accept, at least for now, is the fact that we only have three episodes left this season. Sure, we already know a season 2 is coming, but how much solace does that really bring you at the end of the day?

Is there any one thing you are specifically hoping for entering The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 on HBO?

