The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Zach’s adventures in Estonia

For those who are currently unaware The Bachelor episode 6 is going to air on ABC in just two days, and things are going back to normal! Or, at the very least they will feel more normal than anything that we have seen in some time.

The first thing that is worth noting here is that Zach Shallcross’ mandatory isolation is going to be over after his positive test and moving forward, he will have face-to-face dates again in Estonia. Cheers to there not being a virtual rose ceremony! Over the course of this, we’re going to see him have some dates, of course, with the remaining women … and we really hope that Charity gets a chance to have some alone time after it was unfortunately taken from her in London. There’s some weird stuff that happens in this episode, mostly because we’re going to see a sauna, a “local witch,” and some other kooky stuff.

For more, go ahead and check out the full The Bachelor episode 6 synopsis below:

This week is all about making up for lost time in the historic city of Tallinn, Estonia. First up, Zach takes one special woman on a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride and participates in a friendly local competition to test the strength of their connection, literally. The next day, an Estonian witch works her magic to help Zach find love, but tensions rise when one woman’s insecurities bubble up to the surface. Later, Zach turns up the heat during his steamy one-on-one at a sauna retreat on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 27 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Here’s the craziest thing to think about right now: There are only nine women left! This show is moving quickly, and we should probably note already that of the group, there is probably a clear favorite in Kaity. How can it not be after she visited him this past episode and talked outside his door?

Related – Check out some more news now entering Monday’s new episode

Is there anything you most want to see entering The Bachelor episode 6 over on ABC?

Share your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







