The Boys season 4 premiere date hopes as filming nears end

We know that there is a lot of great stuff coming down the road in regards to The Boys over on Prime Video. The struggle is having to wait around in order to see it.

What can we tell you today? It is that at the moment, production is getting close to the very end. Production on the final episode of the season started earlier this month, and we tend to imagine that any day now, the news will surface that everything is wrapped behind the scenes … at least for the time being.

So what is happening beyond that? Well, there’s a chance a good many of you know already that a season 5 is a sure thing, so you don’t have to be concerned over that. Instead, we would just sit around and wonder how long the Amazon-owned streaming service is going to make you wait. The reality is that this is not a series that will be back for a good while for a multitude of reasons. For starters, it’s probably going to take most of 2023 to get the visual effects finalized; this is not a cheap show! Also, the spin-off Gen V is coming at some point this year, and we don’t suspect that the two shows are going to premiere that close to each other. If we get the spin-off in the summer, for example, that makes early 2024 the most likely window for season 4.

The good news is that once filming does officially wrap, that does more or less give the cast and crew a green light to start teasing things like never before! There are probably some mock commercials and other promotional stuff that is going to be shared, and we imagine that it’s going to be every bit as fun / insane as what we have seen over the years. This is, after all, what this show is really known for!

