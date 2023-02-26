Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date hopes at AMC

Leading into this weekend’s finale, isn’t there quite a bit to think about when it comes to a Mayfair Witches season 2 over at AMC? We tend to think so, and we’re happy to help break a little bit of it down within!

First and foremost, though, it is important that we start off here with a reminder that there is another season coming, and that is not something that you have to wait in order to get some other news about. Just like with another Anne Rice series in Interview with a Vampire, the network is trying to make something big out of their Immortal Universe. With the flagship The Walking Dead over, clearly the network realizes that they have to continue to look at other franchises and figure out more of their future.

Now, let’s dive a little more into Mayfair Witches for a moment, shall we? We know that another season is coming, as that was greenlit not that long ago. The question now becomes when we are going to see Alexandra Daddario and the rest of the cast back. Our hope is that it will happen at some point in early 2024. We recognize that we are in an era where it is taking longer and longer in order to see television shows be produced, but this is not one with some incredibly large commitment per season. With that in mind, we do tend to think there won’t be some sort of horribly long hiatus.

To better tide you over, we’re hoping that season 2 of Interview with the Vampire is going to be back around in the fall! After all, some more episodes of it are going to be filming this spring. Having these two shows does give us something more to be excited about year-round!

