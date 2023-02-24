The Consultant season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the big season 1 debut today on Prime Video, could The Consultant season 2 happen at some point down the road? What is there to hope for?

Let’s start things off here with what has been confirmed — or, to be specific, what hasn’t. For the time being, we have yet to see a renewal, but there is a certain degree of hope. Consider a star of Christoph Waltz’s stature; of course, there could be interest in doing a little bit more down the road.

We don’t want to give anything major away from the series for those of you who have yet to watch, but we will say that the first season ends in a way that there could be a lot of paths open for the future. One of them could be doing an almost entirely-new cast with a couple of exceptions. Meanwhile, another option is finding a way to reassemble the group who is already there. We imagine that at the end of the day, this is an issue that the Amazon-owned streaming service has a long time to figure out. There is no immediate hurry to renew or cancel the show.

The biggest thing that you can do in order to keep this show around is obviously watch but beyond just that, convince your friends and family to do the same. Also, we do think it matters how quickly viewers check it out, since Prime Video will want to see there’s a real, intent demand for more.

If there is any cause for concern we have right now, it is simply this: Is there enough promotion out there for season 2? At the moment, it’s true that a lot of possible viewers are not even aware the show is out there! With that, the future could be reliant, at least in part, on word of mouth.

