Harlem season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the season 2 finale today on Prime Video, are you hoping to get a Harlem season 3 renewal over at Prime Video? Or, do you think this will be the end of the road?

There are a few different things to get into here, but let’s begin with the following: Nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to the long-term future. Are we hoping that there will be more from this particular universe? Sure, especially when you consider the overall popularity of the end product here and then also the talent of the cast.

Yet, we’re also well-aware of the fact that decisions for streaming services can be a little bit dicey and can take a long period of time in order to figure out. We wouldn’t be altogether shocked if that ends up being the case here. Just remember that a lot of streamers out there are in severe cost-cutting mode, which we know is especially strange to say here given that Amazon is one of the biggest businesses known to mankind. On paper, it’s easy to say that they would be able to afford anything and everything under the sun — that may just not be the case here.

If we do get a renewal for a Harlem season 3, let’s cross our fingers and hope that it leads to new episodes at some point pretty early on in 2024. We know that a lot of streaming shows take a little over a year to produce and get back on the air, but sometimes, comedies can take a little bit less. That’s at the very least what we are hoping for here.

Remember that if you DO want to work to ensure there are more episodes coming down the line, our advice is rather simple — keep streaming, and then recommend it to your friends! The more people who check out this show from start to finish, the better off it is.

