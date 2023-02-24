Snowfall season 6 spoilers: Show EP on ‘inevitable’ end

As so many of you know at this point, Snowfall season 6 is going to be the final batch of episodes on FX, and there is a lot of emotion wrapped up in that. We want to see some of our favorites survive and yet, we have to remember the world that this is. It’s a brutal one. Characters die, and by the end of the road, we expect there are going to be more than a few dead bodies.

So while we have that air of tragedy coursing throughout the remaining episodes, we don’t think everyone has to go. There could be a light at the end of the darkness for some — or, at the very least a way to conclude the story that is a little bit surprising.

Speaking as a part of a new interview now with Deadline, here is at least some of what show executive producer Dave Andron had to say about the eventual series finale:

Finding the ending is hard, right? There’s a tradition in this genre about how anti-heroes stories have to end and I felt like we had to do something that subverted that a little bit but stayed true to our show and who Franklin is. I think we found it, a surprising and yet inevitable ending for him.

Obviously, the word “inevitable” makes us concerned that he will for sure die; if he does, the only thing we hope is that there can be redemption for those he loves, or that some of these characters can have a genuine path forward. After all, right now one of the most painful parts of this show is that so many characters feel trapped, as though there is no way for a brighter future no matter where they are or what they try to do in the end. The end result remains the same.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

