1923 season 1 episode 8 (finale): Any Yellowstone Easter eggs?

Entering the 1923 season 1 finale on Paramount+ this weekend, one thing should be clear — you can’t think of this show without thinking of Yellowstone! These two projects go hand in hand, and we don’t tend to think that is going to change whenever season 2 of the prequel launches.

Now that we’ve said that, though, let’s go ahead and raise what feels like the next, all-important question here: Whether or not we could be getting any Easter eggs for the flagship show as season 1 of the Harrison Ford drama wraps up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

It is hard to do too many direct references within a show like 1923, mostly because it is trying to be a grounded historical drama. If you pull too many references, it can start to feel cheesy and unrealistic. We tend to think that the creative team is already pretty familiar with that and that in general, they will be rather cautious when it comes to how they incorporate some references into the story in the near future.

Yet, we’ve already seen a few, whether it be the homestead, Teonna Rainwater being a descendant of Thomas, or of course more of iconography associated with the Yellowstone brand. Are there still questions about the family tree? Absolutely, and the Dutton lineage is probably something that is being saved for season 2. Yet, that is at least one intriguing part of the story right now.

Of course, remember that the shared universe is meant to feel as seamless and as tied to one another as possible, and we tend to think this will be as important as ever moving into the end of this season. Given the uncertain future of Yellowstone, we would argue that now, 1923 is more important than ever.

Related – Be sure to score other news on 1923 and the finale

What do you think we’re going to see over the course of the 1923 season 1 finale at Paramount+?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







