Young Rock season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following the big conclusion of season 3 today on NBC, what can be said about Young Rock season 4? It goes without saying, but if you regularly watch this show, you probably want more of it.

However, it is fair to say that things are very much up in the air at present. The series obviously has some big star power courtesy of Dwayne Johnson, but at the moment its ratings do leave something to be desired — at least when it comes to live measurements. The third season overall ended up generating just a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic on average and a little over 1.4 million viewers. These are both drops of more than 30% from what we saw in season 2. To be fair, we do think that NBC had lower expectations for this season due to it airing on Friday nights, but it really comes down to whether or not that is enough for it to get by and return to the air for more.

We should also go ahead and note that the biggest ace that the future of this show has going for it is Johnson himself, given that he is such a well-known star and it gives NBC a genuine A-lister on its lineup. However, the enthusiasm to watch more of a comedic retelling of his life story is clearly less than the desire to see him in a separate sort of role.

NBC will have to decide on if they want to renew or cancel this show by May, which is when the schedule for the 2023-24 season is announced. They don’t have to rush a decision, and can spend the next couple of months really analyzing the ratings and how the show performs in streaming.

We should note that there’s an added complication for a lot of shows right now in a potential writers’ strike; how much that plays into renewal discussions remains to be seen.

Do you want to see a Young Rock season 4 renewal over at NBC down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

