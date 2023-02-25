Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 25, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that the show has been on hiatus over the past couple of weeks. With that being said, are we at the end of it now?

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and hand over the good news: You are going to see something more in just a matter of hours! Starting at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to have a chance to see yet another gig hosted by Woody Harrelson. The actor has inhabited plenty of weird characters in his past appearances, and we tend to think that this will be the case all over again.

So what is the main focus of the episode going to be? There are a few different mysteries here, mostly because the last time there was a new episode of the show, the subjects for parody were a little bit more obvious. This is a chance to keep things really random and highlight some new characters!

Let’s also remember that the episode tonight is going to be the first of three that are going to air over the next few weeks. Beyond this, there will be a show hosted by Travis Kelce, a longtime fan of the show and fresh off of his Super Bowl win. Meanwhile, you are also going to have a chance to see Wednesday star Jenna Ortega appear, as well. We could be in for a really good run!

In general, let’s just cross our fingers for now and hope that these episodes deliver as much as the show has as of late. We’ll admit that we’ve been pleasantly surprised with what we’ve seen lately — though maybe we didn’t have really high expectations following the departure of Cecily Strong following the Christmas episode.

