Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: What does the cast know?

We absolutely know that a Cobra Kai season 6 is coming to Netflix down the road but, unfortunately, there hasn’t been much else in the way of news. This is the final season, and it does not appear as though the streaming service is rushing to get the cast and crew back on set. The renewal was just announced earlier this year, and that means that right now, the producers are likely in the process of figuring out what the story is going to be moving forward.

So what does the cast know about the various story wrinkles and twists that are coming? At the moment, not much — let’s just say we’re not that close to production yet! In a new interview with PureWow, Peyton List had the following to say about the final episodes and the Tory storyline that could be coming:

I have no idea where it’s going for the next season, but it’s definitely gonna be different. I mean, Sam and Tory haven’t been in a room and not fought in so long, especially fighting together so I’m really curious [to see] where they’re gonna take the storyline.

Personally, we don’t think that the show is going to end with these two being enemies, mostly because redemption has been such a huge part of the narrative from the jump. It would be a huge change for them to suddenly make a character as young as Tory permanently-evil when she never really was in the first place. She’s just had a lot of anger and terrible influences around her — take John Kreese, who doesn’t seem to be on much of a redemption tour at all entering the new season.

Based on the fact that the actors don’t even have scripts right now, it feels pretty safe to assume that we’re looking at a late 2023 / early 2024 return date at the earliest, and it could end up being even later than that.

