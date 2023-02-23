Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC, February 23, 2023?

Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC? Given that both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are each back with more episodes, it makes all of the sense in the world that they would be joined in some capacity by the Hilary Swank story.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have some bad news to share — that isn’t happening. Or, at the very least, it’s not happening as of yet. There is no Alaska Daily on the air tonight, and we are going to be waiting for one more week to have it back. Why do this, especially when the original plan was for there to be more episodes on the air? The simplest answer that we can offer here is that ABC wants to air episodes straight through until the finale airs, and putting an episode on the air tonight was not going to allow that to happen.

So, for the time being, here is what we can tell you about Alaska Daily season 1 episode 7 leading into its arrival on the network in seven days’ time:

Logline: The stakes are high when Concerned Citizen targets Eileen at gunpoint and takes her hostage in the newsroom. As the clock ticks, the team races to help before it’s too late. (TV-14, V)

Just from reading that alone, you can probably figure out that this episode is going to pick up almost immediately where episode 6 left off. Eileen’s life is still in danger and she has to figure out how to escape this situation! She is going to have some help, but this is probably a situation where she is going to have to think of what she wants to do while some of the other people in her life do their best in order to help, as well.

Do we think that Alaska Daily will write out their biggest star? 100% no, but they absolutely want there to be some danger! They would be foolish not to be interested in that…

What are you the most interested in seeing as we prepare for Alaska Daily season 1 episode 7 to air on ABC?

