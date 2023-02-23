Station 19 season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Jack’s (new) first day

After what you see tonight on ABC, are you ready to check out Station 19 season 6 episode 8 on ABC next week?

There are a lot of things worth saying here, but let’s just start off with this: We are ABSOLUTELY getting more of the firefighter drama soon! We know that there was a super-long hiatus here, but there was a pretty legitimate reason for it tied to allowing ABC to get a number in the bank. There are going to be new installments with very few interruptions along the way, and that includes “I Know a Place” on March 2. Check out the full Station 19 season 6 episode 8 synopsis for more news on that subject:

Dixon threatens Natasha in the aftermath of his poor judgement. Meanwhile, Jack is met with disappointment on his first day back. Dana visits Maya, and the team responds to a fire in Theo’s old neighborhood.

The part about Maya is at least encouraging given where Maya is in tonight’s episode, but with every character in general on this show we’re expecting a pretty sizable arc. There are so many different things that need to be addressed! Take, for starters, where things are right now when it comes to Jack, who has been away from 19 for a while and is probably set to discover that this isn’t so easy as just putting on the old uniform and getting back out there. He has to be prepared for a lot of trials and tribulations, and the same goes here for every other person who is actively taking part.

We just hope that over the next several episodes, we have a few surprises for every character — plus also reasons for hope. We don’t need to see multiple people in near-death situations week in and week out. When is that helpful?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 6 episode 8 next week on ABC?

Are you glad there is no more immediate hiatuses? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for additional updates. (Photo: ABC.)

