Big Brother Canada 11 ditching live feeds, moving to Digital Dailies

The first big twist has arrived entering Big Brother Canada 11, and this is one that is going to lead to a very divided reaction online.

In a statement today, Global and the series confirmed that rather than deliver live feeds for the upcoming season premiering next month, the show is going to offer “Digital Dailies,” which are described as “uncut content from inside the BBCAN house, offering viewers an extended peek into the houseguests’ lives.” These will be available on the show’s official website throughout the season.

Here is what Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President, Original Content and Corus Studios, Corus Entertainment, had to say about the change:

“We are known for giving audiences behind the scenes access to Big Brother Canada, and we’re excited to debut Digital Dailies this season. This new content offering came together after thoughtful consideration, with us taking a new approach to the BBCAN live feeds by offering an exclusive peek inside the house and moving away from the 24/7 live feeds … We are constantly looking for new ways to evolve the show to ensure we operate with the utmost duty of care and prioritize the mental health and well-being of the houseguests, and their family members, as well as our own production team who work closely on the series. We are happy to continue delivering the exclusive content we know audiences love, in a way that works best for our BBCAN family.”

The reasoning behind the move seems simple: It is a way to better care for the contestants, who previously had the stress of knowing that they were constantly being watched. However, at the same time you can argue that the live-feed experience is a part of what made the show, and there was something innately fascinating about the experience of knowing that Canada was always watching.

So far, the reaction to the news is decidedly negative, but it remains to be seen if this will impact the viewership for the show at all. For us, we’ll certainly miss it given that the social-media gathering that came about because of the feeds was often as candid and fun as anything on the show itself.

