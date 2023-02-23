Virgin River season 5 premiere date: A steady gameplan?

When you think about what’s going on across the world of TV right now, you can file a lot of it under the word “change.” Just think about some of the following: We’ve seen shows canceled despite being previously ordered, shows getting pulled off services outright, and also a lot of delays for popular series.

While Netflix has a wide array of great programming, we’ve also seen one of their biggest flaws over the past several weeks: Some of their shows take a LONG time to make. Think about Stranger Things, Squid Game, Wednesday, and some other projects that won’t be on the air at all this year, Sure, we are getting The Witcher this summer, but that show is coming back after over a year and a half, by the time in which it premieres.

So how does all of this specifically relate to Virgin River, the primary subject of this article? Let’s just say that it has a thing or two to do with the fact that this is something that is pretty rare for the streaming service: A solid, stable hit that can be turned around without too much effort and does not require a million different special effects. In general, we think they love having it around for that very reason.

This model of consistency, for better or worse, is often more than likely the big reason why it’ll premiere in July, pending some surprise announcement. Go ahead and remember this: With Virgin River, you have a series here that comes on at the same time every single year, and there is a good bit of value in that. It’s something to mark on your calendar and look forward to.

Could Netflix still premiere the show early and surprise everyone? Sure, but at the absolute latest, we see it back in the same month that it has always premiered. Given that production is already done for the season, there is no reason to think that they won’t go this route.

Is there anything that you want to see long-term when it comes to Virgin River season 5 at Netflix?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







