Is Alberto Rosende leaving Chicago Fire following the events of next week’s new episode? Could Blake Gallo actually die?

Let’s go ahead and make the following clear: Obviously, the firefighter drama wants you worried about the guy. We already saw Violet lose one person she cares about in Hawkins, and they could be putting her recently-fake “boyfriend” (and previously real one) in jeopardy. The promo for next week’s season 11 episode 15 indicated that Gallo is down in the field, and that is a cause for serious concern.

Would the writers really take out another character in a similar way to what happened with Hawkins? They want that fear to be there, and we certainly know that we’ve lost firefighters before him. Just think about what happened to Shay and also Otis in the past. This is a natural cause for concern that comes with the job.

If there is one reason to have hope for Gallo’s future at the moment, it is the oh-so-simple fact that we haven’t heard anything as of yet suggesting that we are near the end of the road for this character. The former Shadowhunters actor Rosende has been a part of this world for a little while, and we do think that he has a lot to offer. In between him, Ritter, and Violet, they really represent the younger generation at Firehouse 51 and they bring a lot to it.

We’ll see what the future holds on NBC net week but for the time being, we’re going to continue to have at least some shred of optimism here.

Just in case you were not worried enough about Gallo, remember that next week’s episode will also leave you worried about Herrmann’s wife Cindy. Sometimes in this world, when it rains, it pours…

