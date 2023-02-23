The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: More on Asia setting?

There are a couple of things to discuss in this piece when it comes to The White Lotus season 3 on HBO, so where should we start?

Well, we think the most interesting angle to discuss, at least for now, is the one suggesting that new episodes for this show could be coming as soon as the start of 2024. Nothing is of course confirmed on this but the more that we here, the more that we think that the network is going to be interested to have the show back around that time. New indications suggest that House of the Dragon won’t be ready until next summer, and we have our hesitations about Euphoria being ready for the winter based on when it is starting up production. Because The White Lotus has a small episode count compared to the other shows, that does raise the odds of it coming back early.

Of course, season 3 would have to start production in the months to come in order for this to happen … but we can’t rule it out at the moment.

So what can we also say? It does appear as though the producers are angling very much towards Asia — all of the evidence is out there! That includes a new quote from executive producer David Bernad, who had the following to say (per Deadline) while at the Berlinale Series Market in Germany:

“We’ve tried to work in Asia a lot and hopefully season three will be our chance to make something happen there.”

Now, of course we still have to hear that the show has settled on the right resort, and of course that the right cast is in place. One of the other interesting things that we learned from Bernad is that Evan Peters was at one point in discussions to play Ethan, which eventually went to Will Sharpe for season 2.

