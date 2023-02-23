Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 16 return date

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn a little bit more about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 16? Take, for example, some sort of return date?

It obviously goes without saying that everyone out there will want more of the Christopher Meloni show as soon as humanly possible. After all, why wouldn’t you? We’re talking here about a beloved series that also has a knack for doing some captivating serialized arcs.

Unfortunately, the news that we have right now is that we are going to be waiting for at least a little while to see what’s next. There is no new episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime next week, and it also does not seem that there is one coming the week after, either. At the moment, the absolute earliest you could expect the show back is March 16 and it could be later. We do tend to see the franchise go on break around this time, largely so that NBC can set the stage for a solid run of stories near the end of the season. They’d rather have a good stretch of episodes at the end than alternate weeks between new episodes and repeats.

Unfortunately, one of the trade-offs to there being a long hiatus now is that at the time of this writing, there isn’t a whole lot of news as to what lies ahead. We hope that this will at least change by this time next week…

While we’re at it…

Is there also a chance that the entire Law & Order franchise gets renewed by the time this hiatus is over? We don’t want to sit here and act as though everything is locked in and will happen, but there’s at least a good case to be made and we don’t think the network is looking to get away from this franchise anytime soon.

