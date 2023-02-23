The Flash season 9: The huge Batwoman, Ryan Wilder reveal!

We knew that The Flash season 9 episode 3 was going to be dramatic, but who anticipated the Ryan Wilder reveal at the end?

In a way, we knew that it was coming given that Jacivia Leslie’s arc on the show was revealed some time ago. However, we suspected for a while that this was some sort of alternate version of Batwoman, and not necessarily the same character we watched on that show over the past couple of years.

Yet, that is actually the case! Near the end of tonight’s episode, it was made clear that Ryan has been missing from Gotham for the past few weeks, and it does seem like this is a version of her that has been corrupted with the negative speed force — which is currently fueling some of her hatred for Barry Allen. She’s also providing some WayneTech ammo to some of The Flash’s opponents.

The fact that this is actually Ryan makes the situation all the more perilous moving forward. You don’t want to kill someone who is actually a hero underneath all of this. However, you also have to find a way to stop her before her final plan is completed. We know she wants vengeance, and that means the destruction of much of what Barry knows and loves. The negative speed force can also feed off of Ryan’s own experience in combat.

Now, let’s give all the credit to Leslie for that closing scene. It’s true that we’ve only seen a few seconds of her version of Red Death, but hearing her say “I am vengeance” in the ominous way that she did was enough to send massive chills straight up our spine. How can you not be curious about what the next couple of episodes are going to bring? After all, we’re gearing up for an epic two-parter that is going to put this character front and center.

Related – Get more news on the next episode of The Flash

What did you think about the big Batwoman, Ryan Wilder reveal on The Flash tonight?

Share in the comments, and come back now for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







