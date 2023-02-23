Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 16 return date at NBC

Just in case you are excited to see a Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 16 return date, or get more news about the future, we’re ready to help either way.

So where can we start off here? We suppose that the first order of business is reminding you that there is a little bit of a break coming up here. There is no installment coming up on the network next week. Meanwhile, there’s also not one the week after. The absolute earliest you could expect to see the show back is on Thursday, March 16, and it could be even later than that all things considered.

For episodes that are this far away, NBC doesn’t have a tendency to share a lot of details as to what’s coming up. With that in mind, you can’t be altogether shocked that we are in the position that we are for the time being. It’s our hope that this will at least change within the next week or two.

Granted, do we really need to have a lot of specifics about the next Law & Order: SVU in order for you to be excited about it? After all, let’s face it: You have probably seen so much of the show over the years that you know pretty clearly what the story is going to be. There will be an intense, timely story, and then also a chance to learn a little more about some characters’ past. There have been some stories about Velasco and Fin as of late, and you never quote know when a couple of other new developments could surface.

Now, while we await the future of this season, why not talk about the long-term future of the series? There is no season 25 renewal and while we are hopeful, nothing is guaranteed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

