Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 2/23?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC, and are you going to see that show back alongside SVU and then also Organized Crime with it?

We don’t want to make you wait too long for some other details, so let’s go ahead and share some good news: You WILL see all three of these shows in a matter of hours! They will start off at 8:00 p.m. as per usual, and there will be a wide array of different twists and turns from start to finish. Shaw in particular could find herself facing some big-time problems when it comes to retaliation from his own department; meanwhile, we also will have a big Mariska Hargitay-directed episode that raises questions on the future of Velasco.

For more details on all three hours across the board, check out all of the synopses below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 15, “Fear and Loathing” – 02/23/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cosgrove and Shaw must unravel a string of false crime reports to get to the truth surrounding a respected doctor’s murder. Shaw becomes the target of retaliation when he files a complaint against two patrol officers.

SVU season 24 episode 15, “King of the Moon” – 02/23/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A man with dementia confesses to murder, but Benson and Carisi believe there’s more to the case. When rumors swirl around the squadroom, Fin presses Velasco for the truth. Directed by Mariska Hargitay. TV-14

Organized Crime season 3 episode 15, “The Wild and the Innocent” – 02/23/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : After the daughter of Stabler’s former Marine buddy is kidnapped, the task force must help to settle a dangerous dispute between two rival biker gangs wrapped up in a deadly scheme. TV-14

We especially hope you enjoy these three hours given that there is a fairly long hiatus after the fact. We knew that this was coming eventually, given that we’ve been rather lucky to not have to deal with it as of late.

