Magnum PI season 5 episode 5 spoilers: A missing mouse!

For those of you who love Magnum PI when the missions are the most random, you’re going to love season 5 episode 5. There are a lot of different storylines taking place throughout “Welcome to Paradise, Now Die!” when it airs on Sunday, March 12, but there is one thing we love in particular: The idea of seeing a number of different characters pair off for specific storylines.

Also, one of them involves a missing mouse. For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Magnum PI season 5 episode 5 synopsis:

03/12/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum recruits Katsumoto to help find a missing tourist. Higgins and Kumu attempt to solve the murder of a beloved dog. Rick enlists the aid of TC after he accidentally loses Magnum’s pet mouse, Roberto II.

It’s nice to see both Katsumoto and Kumu involved in big stories! Also, the last thing we’d ever want to do is get on the wrong side of her and Higgins when it comes to dogs. The missing tourist storyline is probably where the title for the episode comes from, and this entire situation already reminds us of The White Lotus. If only there could be a dream crossover between these two shows!

One important thing that we should go ahead and mention in advance of this episode is that by the end of it, we will be at the halfway point of the first part of the season, which is absolutely a crazy thing to think about given that it just came back! Of course, all of this is a reminder that time flies when you’re having fun, but at least there’s another ten-episode half coming at some point. (It could be fall; or, it could be early next year.)

