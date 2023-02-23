NCIS season 20 spoilers: Even more on Knight, Palmer’s future

As you get yourselves prepared for NCIS season 20 to arrive on CBS down the road, there is a lot to prepare for in all directions! Sure, there is a lot of action and super-intense cases, but then there is also the romance between Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight.

After all, who doesn’t love a little Knight in Shining Palmer scoop? This has become one of our favorite couples on the show in some time, and we do actually appreciate the fact that the writers are actually letting us see the two of them on-screen. Remember, after all, that there have been so many other couples over the years that has been pushed to the back-burner.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Brian Dietzen had to say about the couple and their future:

You will see more. When the idea was floated to have these characters come together, Katrina and I were eager to portray a healthy relationship. We haven’t had a nonsecretive interoffice romance on this show, which brings its own challenges and stories we haven’t told before. Katrina is a good friend and a wonderful actress, so we always have fun with these scenes.

Law also joked that the two could get married in May 2028, saying that the show “likes a slow burn.”

We do think one of the next big milestones for the series to explore is going to be rather simple: Getting a chance to see the two of them with Jimmy’s daughter Victoria. We know that there’s a painful aspect of this when it comes to Jimmy dealing with Breena’s death, but it is something that we imagine will happen at some point. Maybe it will happen this season; or, it could be saved for the already-greenlit season 21.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

