Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Season 6 episode 14 tease

So where do we start off here? Well, the best place is just going ahead and getting the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air tonight. Instead, the plan is for it to be back on Monday, March 2. We imagine that we’ll have a small little run of episodes before we get to the NCAA Tournament and then after that, another break. That’s been the pattern for a little while, and we don’t expect it to change now.

Just in case you’re wondering what the future does look like for the Big Bang Theory prequel, let’s just say that an enormous milestone is ahead for Mandy. She’s potentially ready to give birth, but what will that story look like?

Below, you can get the Young Sheldon season 6 episode 14 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“A Launch Party and a Whole Human Being” – The Coopers can’t be found as Mandy goes into labor. Also, Sheldon is excited about the launch of his database, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, March 2 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We do tend to think that in general, there are going to be a lot of major milestones ahead on Young Sheldon this season. That’s just a function of where we are in the title character’s life, and we also hope that there are a lot of opportunities to see some fun things. After all, we know from the Big Bang Theory timeline that there could be some tragic events ahead, but we don’t want the show to ever get too gloomy. Just remember, after all, the genre we are dealing with here.

