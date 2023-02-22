Outlander season 7 premiere date: The best case scenario

Today Starz released many of their highlights for the month of March, and of course, there was no Outlander season 7 on the list.

What’s the reason for that? Well, it’s pretty darn simple in that the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan series has already been confirmed to be coming back in the summer. The folks at the network are going to make us wait, even if the idea of said wait is proving to be rather frustrating.

So is there still a best-case scenario for us to think about here? Does summer really have to mean late June? Not necessarily, and for a prime example here, you just have to look towards another extremely popular show in Ted Lasso. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Apple TV+ series was going to be coming back in the spring; however, it turned out to be coming on March 15, which is a good week and a half earlier than the actual start of the season.

What we are trying to say here is quite simple: Don’t rule out an early or mid-June start just because they are technically not in the summer. The network isn’t going to go by literal definition; rather, they will make the decision based on what viewers think of as summer and then also what they consider to be right for the show at the end of the day.

At the moment, we do still think that the most likely scenario for the series is that it comes back in July. This gives it a chance to shine during the summer months and if it does get split into two batches of eight episodes, we can expect the second half to turn up around January 2023.

