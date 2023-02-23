Blue Bloods season 14: Could it lead into any spin-off?

If you have not heard the news already, the future of Blue Bloods beyond season 13 is starting to feel a little uncertain.

Are there signs that the show will be coming back for at least one more season? Yes, but there may be some caveats to that — think in terms of budget cuts. While we don’t want to send anyone into some sort of panic spiral, this could mean anything from trimming the cast to at the very least changing how many episodes certain characters appear. Or, it could force the producers away from shooting as much on-location.

Is there a chance that season 14 is the final one? Sure, and we do wonder if the network is already thinking about the idea of spin-offs to keep it going even after it ends. This would be an effective way to trim costs, while also still maintaining some of the audience. Remember that there aren’t a lot of Friday shows that have ever had the success of Blue Bloods, and we have a hard time thinking that the network wants to take too many risks here.

What are some spin-off possibilities? You can look towards ideas like Jamie & Eddie, Danny & Baez, or even a legal drama starring Bridget Moynahan as Erin, but without a doubt the easiest one would star Will Hochman as Joe Hill. Think about it — the character has been extremely popular ever since his debut, and he also would be a relatively inexpensive star. It’s also easier to move him around story-wise — you can say that he lived much of a life as a normal cop before the world knew he was a Reagan, and he wanted to go somewhere else where he could be known for his merit again. It’d also make it so that OG cast members could visit him here and there.

