House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Summer 2024 likely

Even though HBO has not officially announced a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date, we at least have a better sense of it now!

In a new interview with Variety, network boss Casey Bloys made it clear that the Game of Thrones prequel would likely not be eligible for the 2024 Emmys, a strong indicator that summer 2024 is the window that they are currently targeting. We know that filming for season 2 kicks off next month, but there is a long post-production period that comes with a show like this — remember all of the time needed to render some of those CGI dragons!

What this date does mean is that the winter and spring are open for some other shows, including The White Lotus season 3 and Euphoria season 3. We’ll have more to say there in due time.

Meanwhile, Bloys also indicated that he is interested still in other Game of Thrones spin-offs, but it doesn’t seem like there is some innate rush to get other versions of the show out there. It is going to be based on quality, first and foremost:

“Remember to get ‘House of the Dragon’ following up from ‘Game of Thrones,’ we developed a lot of shows, shot a pilot, developed a bunch of scripts and we got ‘House of the Dragon … To do that again is going to take the same amount of effort. You have to develop a lot of things, try things. You never know what’s going to work. So we’re currently doing that. I’m not opposed to any number of shows. There’s probably a natural limit to how many fans want, but I’m open to any as long as we feel really good about the scripts and the prospects for a series.”

Remember here that Kit Harington is supposedly working on a Jon Snow spin-off, but that has never been confirmed by the network. It’s just something to think about.

Do you think that summer 2024 makes the most sense for a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

