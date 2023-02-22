Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Long road to filming?

If you are ready to see Wednesday season 2 premiere on Netflix down the road, you are a part of a really long list! We do think the Jenna Ortega show has some awesome ideas coming up down the road, but a good bit of patience could be required even still.

Now, without further ado, there are at least a few different things worth talking about. Take, for example, the fact that we could be waiting until the summer to see production underway. That is not confirmed, but it’s understandable that it could take that long to get cameras rolling. Remember that the show was only first renewed for more episodes last month, and there is a months-long writing process that happens before the cast and crew return to work.

Also, remember that Ortega will for sure remain stateside for most of next month, given that she is hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live currently slated to premiere in March. Summer also just seems to be an ideal time for a lot of Netflix shows to get back in action — just remember here that there are also seasons of Stranger Things and Squid Game that are slated to kick off around then. The good news is that there’s a small chance that Wednesday will return before either of them, at least if season 2 has a similar production window to season 1. It would certainly help to better fill out Netflix’s 2024 calendar!

Based on everything we’re seeing with the streaming service and how long it takes certain productions, we could be waiting until at the very least spring to see the story of this particular Addams family back. The best thing that we can hope for is that we have a wide array of updates that we see every single step of the way.

