The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: New Cory tease

We know that there is a good bit to look forward to on The Morning Show season 3 from top to bottom … so where do we start?

Well, for the sake of this article, let’s look at things from the vantage point of Cory. At the end of season 2, Billy Crudup’s character confessed his feelings for Bradley (Reese Witherspoon). Yet, some of those feelings were not reciprocated. What does that mean moving forward? Well, it’s possible that this story could be put on the back burner at first … but there is always a chance it could still could back down the road.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what Crudup had to say about the story ahead:

“He declared his love, and I think it was not returned … So, they’re in the clear, HR-wise, for the opening of Season 3 … Like any good tension moment [though], the writers, they keep coming back to it. So, there’ll be lots more opportunities for a failure on Cory’s part!”

So when are we going to be seeing new episodes on the air?

Based on everything that we’ve seen and heard as of late, we are going to be waiting for a good while. Filming for the third batch of installments have already wrapped up and with that, the show could be returning to the air at some point later this year. Our hope is that we’re going to see some more episodes in either the summer or early fall — we don’t think that the show is going to air until we get to the other side of Ted Lasso season 3, and that is going to premiere on March 15.

As for whether or not season 3 of The Morning Show is going to be the final one, that very much remains to be seen.

Related – Check out some more news on The Morning Show, including more discussion on the future

Is there any one story you most want to see on The Morning Show season 3, regardless of when it starts?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







