The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 17 spoilers: ‘Payback’

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 17 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, let’s just say that we’re about to get another intnese episode, and one that could serve as the last before a hiatus. We’re going to see Simone, Garza, and some other characters try to take on some new and pretty-distinct challenges and in true franchise fashion, who knows how they will be able to get out of the situation?

If you want some more news, check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 17 synopsis below:

Garza and team are on the hunt for a ruthless gang leader on a mission for revenge. Atlas comes to town to reconnect with Laura, but the two cannot seem to see eye-to-eye, and Simone and Carter grapple with letting go of old grudges. (TV-14, V)

This is going to be one of those episodes that will cram a lot in whether it be personal drama between the agents or opportunities to see them tested out on the field. We like to think that we’re also getting close to the home stretch of the season, so there is also a good bit to watch out for from that particular vantage point alone.

Is this going to be a one-and-done series for ABC? That’s also something that needs to be figured out given that at the time of this writing, there isn’t a whole lot of news out there about the future. For the time being, we’re just hopeful that there are going to be some opportunities to get to know everyone better, and to also have them tested in ways that we haven’t quite seen before. If you love The Rookie: Feds, continue to watch live! That is going to be the best path towards the future.

What do you most want to see as we prepare for The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 17 on ABC?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







