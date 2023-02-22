Chicago Med season 8 episode 15 spoilers: The janitors strike

As you get yourselves prepared for Chicago Med season 8 episode 15 on NBC next week, there is going to be a messy situation — literally. We know that the story has been set up when it comes to conflict between the bosses and the custodial staff, and everything is now about to come to a head. A strike is imminent!

Just like you would imagine, this entire situation is going to be awkward for a lot of the key players involved. Think of things this way: If you are working at the hospital alongside the janitors, you probably want them to be well-compensated. We know that some doctors on the show have close bonds with them. Yet, in the midst of what’s happening with them, you also have your own job to do. Take, for example, trying to help patients. This is a situation where it is harder to strike in solidarity than some other professions out there.

To get a few more details all about both the strike and some other notable stories, take a look at the Chicago Med season 8 episode 15 synopsis below:

03/01/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The hospital is in disarray when the janitors go on strike. Crockett treats a young girl injured on her family’s farm. Charles and Nellie’s schizophrenic patient returns to Med. Archer encounters a patient with foreign material in her stomach. TV-14

While it is fair to assume there is probably some sort of hiatus coming up before too long, we’re not there just yet! Let’s just hope that within this story we get a few different surprises, and also that we see some sort of good news for the janitors in particular. They deserve it and beyond just that, the hospital will not function properly without them for very long at all.

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see moving into Chicago Med season 8 episode 15?

Is there any one thing that you are hoping for? Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







