Alert season 1 episode 9, episode 10 preview: Big finale!

Next week on Fox, you are going to get so much more than just Alert season 1 episode 9 on the air — we are building towards the end of the season! We probably don’t have to indicate this, but we’re gearing up for a huge event for the overall story.

In actuality, next week will serve as a two-hour finale event, one that will hopefully tie together a lot of the loose ends that we’ve had a chance to see in the midst of the case-of-the-week stories. We can’t guarantee full closure, but we hope that we are left on some sort of satisfying note given that there is no official renewal as of yet for a season 2.

In speaking on the ratings for a moment, we’ll say that they leave something to be desired; yet, we’ve also seen worse on Fox this season. Given the presence of a big-name star like Scott Caan and then also the presence of The Blacklist producer John Eisendrath behind the scenes, we’re willing to assume that the network would at least consider ordering another season down the road. If that happens, though, it is probably not something that they are going to order for a good while. Be prepared to be at least a little bit patient as we go from point A to point B.

The unfortunate thing, at least for the time being, is that Fox has not shared any sort of official synopsis for the Alert finale, effectively meaning that we’re left to fully guess how all of this will play out. Do we at least think that things are going to be intense? Definitely, largely due to the fact that this is what we’ve seen in terms of the story’s tone from the very beginning.

What do you want to see over the course of the Alert two-hour finale event?

Do you think that we’re going to be building to some sort of great conclusion here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







