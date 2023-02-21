Snowfall season 6 premiere, episode 2 spoilers: What to expect

We know that it’s hard to say goodbye to Snowfall season 6 on FX, and it’s even harder when you consider where things stand. The premiere is tomorrow night and as we get ourselves set for that, there is so much drama and chaos coming around the bend. Franklin’s lost much of everything, Teddy still wants to finish the job, and the police are cracking down on drugs harder than ever. This could be the most dangerous season for the series so far and with that, also the most tragic.

So as we gear up for the first two episodes of the season airing the same night, we might as well break down what to expect.

So what are the key stories to watch out for across these two episodes? If you haven’t seen or heard much of anything about that yet, we advise you to check out the synopses below.

Season 6 episode 1, “Fallout” – Franklin fights to keep his business afloat. Jerome and Louie strike back. Written by Dave Andron; directed by Ben Younger.

Season 6 episode 2, “The Sit Down” – Cissy introduces Franklin to the KGB, while also trying to broker peace within the family. Veronique enlists outside help to track Franklin’s money. Written by Jeanine Daniels and Dave Andron; directed by Ben Younger.

One of the big questions we of course have right now is whether or not there is any potential for this family to be healed, given that they’ve also gone through so much already. Remember that Louie is the new person working with Teddy now, and she and Jerome are in so deep that it could be hard to get out. Sure, taking out Teddy is one possibility, but trying to do something like that is not going to be easy.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the first two episodes of Snowfall season 6?

Have any bold predictions? Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other great updates down the road. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

