1923 season 1 episode 8 (finale) run time: Should it be extended?

As we get ourselves prepared for 1923 season 1 episode 8 this weekend on Paramount+, there is definitely a lot to prepare for. Just think about where we are right now! We’re gearing up for a dramatic episode that has a lot to take on, whether it be the state of the ranch, Teonna’s struggle, or whether or not Spencer and Alexandra will make it to Montana.

In the end, is there actually too much content here to be wrapped up within a single episode of TV? We do think there is a lot to ponder over here…

The first thing that we should say is that if you’re Paramount+, we would allow this show to be however long it needs to so long as the budget doesn’t skyrocket to another level. This is one of the biggest shows that they have, and the relationship with Taylor Sheridan is such that you want to give him a lot of leeway. However, at the same time 1923 shouldn’t just be long for the sake of it. You want the story to be properly paced and also have a certain measure of cohesion, and that is a big part of what makes it so very special from top to bottom. Everything has moved forward in a fairly rapid fashion.

Unfortunately, the streaming service does not release their run times for any of these shows in advance (it’s not like network TV in that way), but we would advise you to go ahead and prepare for a lot of drama and action from start to finish. We would also be shocked if the finale clocks in at any time less than 55-58 minutes. We think there’s at the very least this much story to come, and we say this knowing that there is a season 2 renewal already.

What story are you the most excited to see right now entering 1923 season 1 episode 8?

