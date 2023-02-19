1923 season 1 episode 8 spoilers: An epic finale tease!

As many of you are aware right now, 1923 season 1 episode 8 is going to be the season finale — and yes, it’s going to be all sorts of epic.

Just think for a moment about a lot of big stories that need to be continued! We have Jacob and Cara Dutton facing even more obstacles on the ranch, while there are questions as to whether or not Spencer and Alexandra are going to arrive in Montana. We also, of course, are wondering about if some changes are coming when it comes to this world’s treatment of Native Americans. There have been some brutal scenes there, and in particular, we’ve seen reminders of what Thomas Rainwater’s ancestors went through a good century before the events of Yellowstone proper.

If you do want to get one more big tease about the finale, and some emotional moments, just take a look at what star Aminah Nieves (who plays Teonna Rainwater) had to say in an interview with Deadline:

Have your box of tissues at hand. Episode eight really destroyed me.

Does that mean something terrible is coming for Teonna? We wouldn’t say that with confidence, since Nieves may just be talking about the story as a whole. In general, though, we know that a lot of characters could be in grave danger. The only character who we would assume is 100% safe right now is Jacob, largely because Harrison Ford has confirmed that he will be back for the already-renewed season 2. (The actress confirmed in the same interview that she does not know what Taylor Sheridan is planning as of yet — hopefully, more details are going to be revealed in the weeks and months ahead.)

