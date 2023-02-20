The Last of Us season 2: Who is looking ahead already?

As so many of you may be well-aware already, the future of The Last of Us on HBO has already been set in stone! The network has greenlit a season 2 and as a result of that, we’re in a position now where we’re left to sit around and think about what could be next. Are there some good things to look forward to? We certainly imagine so. There is also, of course, the potential for tragedy — we’ve seen that time and time again in this world already. The source material is already out there courtesy of the video games.

What’s interesting about next season coming out of last night’s episode is actually quite simple: There are guest stars who could return! There is potential for more of Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria, which is nice given that most other guest stars have been killed off shortly after they arrived.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Speaking recently to Entertainment Weekly, Luna does confirm that he’s had some conversations with executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann already about what he could be doing down the road:

“I’ve pitched a few ideas to Craig and Neil about what we could explore, considering we can bubble out to certain pockets of the story that we don’t get to experience in the game … So we’ll see what they have in store, but I was ready before we shot the first frame of [season 1] for Part II. I’m excited to get into that work.”

There are still three more episodes to come for season 1 and by virtue of that, we know that it will be some time before we see what lies ahead. Of course, beyond just that we’re also curious to learn more about when season 2 will actually start filming. Because of the wide array of great content that HBO has already, we don’t tend to think they are going to rush anything that is coming up down the road.

Related – Preview more of what is coming up next on The Last of Us season 1 episode 7

Who from season 1 are you most hoping to see on The Last of Us season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







