The Winchesters season 1 episode 12 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on The Winchesters season 1 episode 12, there is a lot of exciting, dramatic stuff from top to bottom — that much is clear.

After all, consider where things are in the story right now! There are only two episodes left, as The CW decided previously that they were not picking up additional episodes for any of their first-year series. That is somewhat of a bummer, given that there is so much more that they could have done here in particular! Of course, with that being said, they have put some of the characters here in a position where their every move is important, and that does raise the stakes and amplify the drama a little bit … and we’re never going to be mad about that.

If you want to get a few more details now all about the story ahead, go ahead and check out the season 1 episode 12 synopsis. The title here, for the record, is “The tears of a Clown.”

THE HARDEST LIES – Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John’s (Drake Rodger) tense discussion is interrupted when Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) arrive to discuss a mystery involving a creepy clown. Meanwhile, Ada (Demetria McKinney) makes an interesting discovery. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by David H. Goodman (#112). Original Airdate 2/28/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Our feeling, at least for the time being, is that the finale in early March will tie up at least some things from the first batch of episodes, but also set the stage for more to come. Even without messing with the canon from Supernatural in the past, there are so many things that they could explore moving forward. The problem here is that with The CW very much under new leadership, how can you be that confident that they are bringing any specific show under the sun back for more? There is no way to do that!

What do you most want to see next week on The Winchesters season 1 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for even more updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







