The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: What is the shocking Zach twist?

As we get into The Bachelor episode 5 on ABC tonight, it feels clear that there is one big question that we are left to wonder: What’s wrong with Zach?

If you have seen the previews entering this episode, you know some of what we’re talking about: A twist is going to be shaking things up in a particularly big way. It doesn’t seem as though it is something expected, and it also could be causing Zach to shoot some parts of the episode remotely.

So what is really going on here? Well, if we’re to go based mostly on the evidence we have at present, it feels as though he records a positive test at some point in London and is forced to self-isolate. Just like you would imagine, that’s a big problem for a show like this that requires the lead to be up-close-and-personal with all of the various people in the cast. They have to wait for him to record some negative tests to get back out there, and that could in theory make this episode different than anything we’ve seen so far.

For starters, this is the sort of thing that could force him to sit back and reevaluate further what he wants out of this journey. It may also make communication more important than ever between him and the women — if he is speaking to them in isolation. We know that the entirety of this episode won’t be remote, but we are curious to see what the producers are going to do here.

Ultimately, we don’t expect anything that happens in this episode to linger that long after the fact. This is a show with an established formula, and of course we expect the producers to return more to that as soon as they possibly can. Why wouldn’t they?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

