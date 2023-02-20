The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 promo: The ‘Left Behind’ story

Next week, The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 could be bringing us a great story at a complicated time.

For those who are familiar with the video-game series, there is so much to love about what lies ahead. The story of “Left Behind” is actually something that was originally in a downloadable content for the original game, and it’s nice to see it being a big part of this story. Riley is an important component in Ellie’s past, so of course we’re thrilled to be able to explore this dynamic in the present.

Now, of course comes the controversy here. We’re not actually bringing up The Walking Dead here because of its post-apocalyptic genre ties, but because episode 7 feels similar to what happened when that show left Glenn’s fate hanging in the balance to tell a big story about Morgan.

If the HBO show does not reveal if Joel is okay next week (it wasn’t mentioned in the promo), then we’re going to be left with a lot of frustrated people — and we don’t want that lingering feeling to take away from what could be an excellent episode. Storm Reid (who plays Riley) is a fantastic young performer, and our feelings on Bella Ramsey are already clear. These two are more than capable of carrying an episode.

So why get this episode now? We actually do think there’s a reason that makes some element of sense, and it ties into the idea that Ellie has spoken about losing almost everyone she cares about. With the life of Joel currently on the line, it makes sense that she could be thinking about some other people she has lost in the past — but we hope there are some clues in here about how she could better ensure he will be okay in the future.

What do you think is going to be the most exciting part of The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 when it arrives next week?

