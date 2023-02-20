The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Ellie, Riley, & the past

As we move into The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 on HBO next week, be prepared for a great deal of Ellie backstory. After all, this is not going to be the most linear episode in the world.

Rather than continuing to push things forward when it comes to Bella Ramsey’s character in the present, be prepared to learn a lot more about her past. This is an episode where Euphoria actress Storm Reid is going to play an enormous role as Riley, her childhood friend and someone who was an influential figure in her life.

Over the course of this episode, we will understand the trust that existed between these two characters, and we do think it will do a lot for explaining what makes Ellie the person that she is. She’s spent so much of her life quarantined away and isolated from the rest of the world; her understanding of the world is very much limited. There’s so much more that she wants to do and explore, and we got a sense of that in her conversations with Joel tonight.

Now, if there is one thing that we don’t want to share, it is this: There are only three episodes to go until this season is over. There is a lot of ground that needs to be covered, so we’ll see exactly where the story goes and beyond just that, how the story will be wrapped up for the time being. This is going to be as painful of a home stretch as you could find, mostly because we’re getting so much more attached to these characters. Because of that, it could make potential losses all the more heartbreaking.

