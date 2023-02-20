Is Pedro Pascal leaving The Last of Us? Is Joel dead?

Tonight, The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 delivered all sorts of excellent stuff but, above all else, Joel and Ellie making it to a key destination. Of course, there were a number of bumps in the road along the way.

First things first, we had the Joel and Tommy reunion over the course of this hour, but that ended up ending in a very different way than expected. After all, Pedro Pascal’s character spent a good part of this episode debating whether or not to leave Ellie with his brother, thinking that she would be better off.

There are some obvious parallels between this show and The Mandalorian and in general, we think those were clearer within this episode than they have ever been before. After all, Joel gave Ellie the choice as to what she wanted to do, and she pulled a Grogu, choosing to go with the person she’d bonded with over time.

We could break down a lot of the fun moments, the drama, or the monkeys tonight, but we have to get to the all-important question here.

Is Pedro Pascal leaving the show?

Well, this is the real concern right now… and it’s a complicated thing to consider. (Warning: Spoilers from the game ahead.)

It is hardly a secret to a lot of people out there that Joel does die in the source material, but this is not exactly how it happens. This leads us to think that he’s going to be able to pull through, at least for the time being, only to suffer a little later on down the road. Still, the fact that they aren’t seemingly even addressing this next week (at least if the promo is any indication) makes us think that we’re going to be concerned about this for a good while.

What did you think overall about the events of The Last of Us season 1 episode 6 on HBO?

