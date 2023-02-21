Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, Feb. 21?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are you going to see the show back alongside its two spin-offs in FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen this show hop on and off the schedule and by virtue of that, it is fair to wonder if we were going to see something more tonight. Luckily, you will! There are some episodes coming starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and they will be both action-packed and also personal for a number of different characters.

Want to get a few more details all about what lies ahead? Then check out the synopses for all three of these shows below…

FBI season 5 episode 14, “Money for Nothing” – After a string of armed robberies target various businesses, the team investigates a suspect who leads them to something much bigger. Also, OA worries about his future when his investments begin to go south, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 13, “Indefensible” – The Fly Team investigates the death of an American lawyer working out of Budapest after he is killed by a car bomb. Also, Kellett begins to grow close to Hungarian lieutenant Benedek Erdős (Miklós Bányai) as the critical case progresses, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 13, “Transaction” – The team must navigate the mistrust of authorities in a tight-knit Somali community in Minnesota as they race to find a kidnapped 14-year-old girl, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Let’s just hope that all of these episodes give us precisely what we’re craving, especially since know that it’s inevitable that another hiatus will be coming down the road. Go ahead and prepare accordingly.

Related – Go ahead and get some of the news all about the upcoming FBI crossover event

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI, FBI: International, and then also FBI: Most Wanted tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







