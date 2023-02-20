YOU season 4 episode 6: Any more Part 2 teases ahead?

As some of you know already Thursday, March 9 is going to arrival of YOU season 4 episode 6 on Netflix, and there is so much that still needs to be resolved!

Based on what we just saw at the end of this past episode, it feels like the next batch of episodes will have an epic showdown between two parties. On one side, we of course have none other than Joe Goldberg a.k.a. Jonathan Moore. Meanwhile, on the other you’ve got none other than Rhys Montrose. This is a very different sort of adversary than we’ve seen in the past, and of course we’re excited to see what the story could look like for the two of them.

For those who are currently unaware, we have at least seen one major trailer already for YOU season 4 part 2, one that features the epic return of Love Quinn. It remains to be seen if the character is alive or if this is some sort of dream sequence, but it’s at least one exciting thing to wonder about right now!

Of course, we also think it is fair to wonder about the following: Is this the only trailer for part 2 we’re going to get? Given that we are still weeks away from the second part of the story coming on, there is a case to be made for some more sneak peeks or teases to come out via the streaming service. We do think personally we are going to see something, but it remains to be seen what form that will take. We’re not sure that there will be another full-length trailer, but it only benefits Netflix to get some more promotion out there.

Of course, we also wouldn’t mind if we were to learn about a season 5 at some point, but it’s a little bit hard to know if that’s something you should expect until we get to the other side of this season overall.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to YOU season 4 part 2 as a whole?

